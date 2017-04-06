Marauders capture opener

The Bradenton Marauders used a five-run fourth inning to beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs 8-4 Thursday at Charlotte Sports Park on the opening night of the Florida State League season.
Right fielder Alberto Reyes and Mitchell Tolman each hit two-run singles to highlight the big inning off Charlotte starter Genesis Cabrera (0-1).
Bradenton reliever Yunior Montero (1-0) escaped a Charlotte threat in the fifth upon entering the game and struck out the side in the sixth. Relivers Logan Sendelbach and Jess Amedee kept Charlotte scoreless over the final three innings.
Reyes scored twice and drosve in two runs while going 2 for 4 for the Marauders’ 10-hit attack. Tolman also had two hits.
Center fielder Casey Hughston and left fielder Logan Hill both finished 2 for 4. Jordan George collected the first Bradenton home run of the season in the eighth inning.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (1-0) at Charlotte (0-1)
When: Friday, 6:35 p.m.
Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
Starting pitchers: Pedro Vasquez (0-0) vs. Blake Bivens (0-0)
Online: Live streaming audio will be available online at BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio
