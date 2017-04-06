SCF pitcher Brendon Little earns NJCAA weekly honor

Brendon Little, a left-hander for the State College of Florida baseball team, was named the NJCAA pitcher of the week, two days after being voted the Region 8 Pitcher of the Week for March 27-April 2.
The NJCAA named Little the national pitcher of the week while he was on the mound against Florida Southwestern State College on Wednesday.
In his only appearance of the voting period, Little pitched eight innings and allowed one run against Suncoast Conference foe South Florida State College. Little struck out the last eight batters he faced and did not allow a walk during the 15 strikeout game.
The Baseball America preseason third team All-America pitcher was 1-0 on the week with a 1.13 ERA. Little is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA for the season. He has earned 86 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.
Sarasota Open needs ball persons
The Sarasota Open, which runs from April 15-April 23 at the United Tennis Center in Bradenton, is seeking volunteers to serve as ball boys and ball girls during day and evening matches. A training session is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at the tennis center (4511 Bay Club Drive Bradenton) from noon to 2 p.m..
Ball persons can range in age from 8 to 80. They receive free apparel and complimentary tickets for the qualifying tournament April 15-17.
To sign up, go to the tournament website: sarasotaopen.com/volunteers
Rays launch new radio program
Starting Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays and iHeartMedia are launching a live radio program, “Bats N’ Brews,” from Tropicana Park that will air during the Rays’ 13 home Friday night games this season.
Personalities Scotty Davis, Jay Recher and Molly Giduz will host the program from the DraftKings Deck behind center field.
The program will focus on pop culture and music and feature fan interaction and interviews with the intent of creating a party-at-the-park atmosphere on the air. Game updates will also be included. The program will regularly stream on Facebook Live.
The program can be heard on 105.9 FM and 94.5 FM.
St. Anthony’s triathlon schedule set
The St. Anthony’s Triathlon will take over the streets of downtown St. Petersburg (April 28-30). The event consists of a two-day Sports and Fitness Expo and three races: the Meek & Mighty Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon and the Olympic distance St. Anthony’s Triathlon. The Olympic distance triathlon and the sprint triathlon will be April 30. The Meek & Mighty Triathlon will be April 29.
The transition areas and finish for all three events are in Vinoy Park, just north of the pier. The sports & fitness expo will take place at Straub Park.
Registration costs for individuals are $180 (Olympic distance race), $100 (sprint distance) and $65 (meek and mighty). USA Triathlon membership is required for all participants. For information, call 727-825-1521 or go online to satriathlon.com.
