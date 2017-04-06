Five to watch in the Florida State League in 2017

Sandy Alcantara
The right-handed pitcher is ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system by MLB.com. His fastball has reached 100 mph. and he struck out 119 in 90 1/3 innings for Peoria before being promoted in the summer. He uses his change-up to great effect, but his curve needs work. He made six starts with Palm Beach late last season.
Franklyn Kilome
Rated the seventh-best prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies system by MLB.com, Kilome is the leader of a pitching staff moving up from the Lakewood BlueClaws (Class A, South Atlantic League). While his fastball reaches the high 90s, he has two curveballs, including one that is his out pitch. He went 5-8 last season with a 3.85 ERA, although those numbers are inflated by a horrid start: He allowed 17 earned runs (of 49 all season) in 9 2/3 innings across his first three starts.
Brandon Koch
The right-handed pitcher in the Tampa Bay system began the season with Charlotte a year ago, but his season ended in late April after five starts because of arm tenderness. The 23-year-old dominated in short-season ball in 2015 with a fastball in the mid 90s that can go faster and a slider with a late break. Both he and the Rays will be looking for him to get back on the fast track this season.
Kevin Padlo
The third baseman came over to the Tampa Bay system in the Jake McGee trade in January 2016. The right-handed hitter has pull power but can drive the ball to all fields, which should be put to good use at spacious Charlotte Sports Park. Defensively, he is a solid fielder. His skill set and early career success suggests he could be in the mix to replace Evan Longoria in a few years.
Ronald Acuna
Just 19 years old, Acuna has already turned heads within the Atlanta Braves farm system. The outfielder is ranked eighth among the Braves prospects, and he will headline the first group of Florida Fire Frogs, who call Osceola County Stadium home. The team previously played in Brevard County. While splitting time in the South Atlantic and Gulf Coast leagues in 2016, he compiled a .312 batting average, 385 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage. He hit four homers and stole seven bases while striking out only 29 times.
