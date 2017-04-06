Southeast’s Bruce no-hits Gibbs

Southeast High School freshman Faith Bruce threw the first no-hitter of her scholastic career Wednesday, shutting down St. Petersburg Gibbs, 10-0, in a softball game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule. She faced 16 batters and struck out nine. The lone blemish was a hit batter in the second inning.
Shaylene Holt led the offense with two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored. Ivy Turner tripled and drove in two. Yami Regalado added two hits and an RBI.
Southeast (7-9, 6-2) secured the second seed in the Class 5A-District 11 playoffs with the win.
Saint Stephen’s 21, ODA 7: Emma Craig went 4 for 4, including two doubles and a triple, with three RBIs to lead visiting Saint Stephen’s in a five-inning, nondistrict game. Amy Woodworth (9-4) was the beneficiary of the 15-hit attack. Sydney Ashley drove in four with two hits and LeNae Jones contributed three hits, including a three-run triple for the Falcons (13-6).
Boys tennis
Shorecrest 5, ODA 2: Matt Jones (No. 3) and Ed Hamburger (No. 5) earned the only wins for the host Thunder. Jones won 6-4, 6-1 while Hamburger won 6-2, 6-3.
Braden River 6, Manatee 1: David Ojeda (No. 1), Sebastian Bucarion (No. 2) and Race Arande (No. 3) dropped a combined eight games in their pro-set victories to power the host Pirates, who finish the season 11-3.
Girls tennis
Shorecrest 4, ODA 2: Sydney Sforzo (No. 1) and Maddy Reece (No. 2) dropped five games combined while rolling to victories. The closest host Out-of-Door Academy came to another point was Sima Kosachevalost at No. 4 singles. She fell to Sofia Marsten, 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.
JUCO BASEBALL
SCF 7, Florida Southwestern 5: Ryan Karstetter hit a two-run homer and both Tyler Romanik and Reilly Johnson added solo shots to pace State College of Florida. Johnson finished with three hits while Karstetter add two. Brendon Little earned the win. SCF returns to action Friday at home against St. Petersburg College at 6 p.m.
Comments