Five Bradenton Marauders to watch this season

Mitch Keller
The 21-year-old made one start with Bradenton last season after spending the season at Salem (W.Va.) in the South Atlantic League. The right-hander missed most of the 2015 season with injuries, but is already ranked the 4th best prospect in the Pirates farm system by MLB.com. He has a sinking fastball in the low-to-mid-90s, a changeup and a curve ball that combine to produce a stream of ground-ball outs.
Ke’Bryan Hayes
The 20-year-old third baseman was drafted in the first round out of high school in 2015. He hit .263 with six home runs and six stolen bases in 65 games with Salem in the SAL last year before a broken rib ended his season. His contact-first approach should fit in well in the Florida State League. He is projected to be an above-average defender at the hot corner because of good hands and a strong arm.
Cole Tucker
The 20-year-old shortstop spent 65 games in Bradenton last season, his first full season after being drafted in the first round in 2014. He showed why his range and hands are so highly regarded, and he made progress as a switch hitter. However, he still hit .238 in 269 at-bats with the Marauders and struck out 62 times. The organization will want to see that batting average rise and the strikeouts decrease now that the transition period to the FSL is behind him.
Gage Hinsz
The 20-year-old right-hander (he turns 21 on April 20) was an 11th-round pick out of high school in 2014. He has filled out his 6-foot-5 frame and has developed into another ground-ball pitcher. He went 6-8 with a 3.66 ERA at Salem in the SAL last season. He walked 25 in 93 1/3 innings over 17 starts. He has a mid-90s fastball and is working on his breaking ball and changeup.
Taylor Hearn
The Marauders may have one of the tallest pitching staffs in the FSL this season. Hearn, a 22-year-old left-hander drafted in 2015, was obtained from Washington in the Mark Melancon trade last season. He is 6-foot-6 with plus arm strength. The question is whether Hearn’s present and future are as a starter or a reliever. His fastball is in the high 90s consistently, but his other pitches need work.
