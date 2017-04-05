Former IMG Academy trainees brace for 2017 Masters

Three golfers with local ties are competing in the first major of 2017. Teeing it up this week for a chance at the Masters’ coveted green jacket are Emiliano Grillo, Ben An and Sean O’Hair. The trio all trained at IMG Academy, while An attended the former Bradenton Prep, which did not have a golf team during his stay.
An, who lives in the Orlando area, previously won the United States Amateur. Grillo, an Argentine who resides in Manatee County, is in his second straight Masters. He tied for 17th in 2016. This year’s Masters is the first for O’Hair since 2012, and his best finish (T-10th) came in 2009.
University Park summer memberships
University Park Country Club is announcing summer memberships for May 1-Oct. 31 with three options. The golf membership comes with unlimited golf, tennis, fitness, croquet, dining and social events. The cost is $500 for an individual and $750 for a family, and it’s $25 for an 18-hole cart fee or $13 for a 9-hole cart fee. An early sign up (by April 15) yields two free rounds for guests. There’s also a membership option for tennis and fitness, which also includes unlimited golf at the open rate with 3 1/2 days advance tee times. That option costs $250 for an individual and $350 for a family. Finally, the summer dining membership includes lunch, dinner and the Sunday mimosa breakfast buffet as well as holiday and special member events. There are no dues for that membership choice.
In addition, a $50 set-up fee and a $250 food and beverage minimum spending requirement for the duration of the membership applies to each membership option. For more information, contact University Park membership director Ann Backus via phone, 941-355-388 ext. 234, or email, abackus@universitypark-fl.com.
University Park is also holding a special rate to coincide with Masters Weekend. On Saturday, golfers can play 18 holes at UPCC for $49 after 12 p.m. or nine holes for $29 after 2 p.m. On Sunday, the special goes for $55 per player before 8:30 a.m. and $65 per player after 8:30 a.m. Tax is not included. Tee times can be booked online at universitypark-fl.com or by calling 941-359-9999.
Holes-in-one
On March 23 at Terra Ceia Bay, John Windsor aced the 124-yard 14th hole with a 5-iron. Witnesses were Ted Gulliver and Mike Miller.
On March 24 at Terra Ceia Bay, Steve Dynes aced the 132-yard second hole with a 9-wood. Witnesses were Bonita Dynes, Charlie Bouwman and Tina Bouwman.
On March 26 at Greens of Manatee, Ron Spade aced the 105-yard 12th hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Russell Ware and Ron Hayes.
On March 26 at University Park Country Club, James Epstein aced the 180-yard 22nd hole with a 3-wood. Witnesses were Susan Klepper and Janie Epstein.
On April 1 at Peridia Golf & Country Club, Brian Billen aced the 118-yard eighth hole with a 9-iron. Witnessed by Don Betker.
On April 4 at River Run Golf Links, Chris Dine aced the 112-yard fifth hole with a 7-iron. Witnessed by Jon Kraeuter and Kirk Kraueter.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments