April 5, 2017 1:55 AM

Richard goes 8 innings, Padres beat Dodgers 4-0

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES

Clayton Richard pitched eight impressive innings, Yangervis Solarte homered and the San Diego Padres turned four double plays to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers were limited to five hits after pounding out 14 in a 14-3 rout Monday, when they set a franchise record for opening day by socking four home runs.

Corey Seager, last season's NL Rookie of the Year, went 0 of 4 with a strikeout and hit into two double plays for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings.

The Padres had 11 hits after being held to five by Clayton Kershaw and Chris Hatcher on Monday.

Richard (1-0) allowed five hits — all singles — on 99 pitches. The left-hander struck out five and walked two in starting his second career stint with the Padres. Brad Hand pitched the ninth to complete the shutout.

