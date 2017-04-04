Rodgers leaves Southeast’s softball hopes stranded in seventh

Zoe Rodgers gave up three hits in the seventh inning, but she kept Southeast High School off the scoreboard to preserve host Manatee’s 1-0 victory in a nondistrict softball game on Tuesday.
The three hits Rodgers allowed in the seventh were the only ones she allowed in the shutout. She struck out seven.
Southeast’s Jurnee Bennett suffered an injury to her right thumbnail while batting in the top of the second inning and made way for reliever Faith Bruce, who finished.
Manatee’s Bailey Spillane (2 for 3) produced the game’s lone run with a single.
Southeast left the bases loaded in the seventh inning to end the game. Head coach Jack Howells said it was the best game the Seminoles (6-9) have played against the Hurricanes in softball.
Southeast completes district play on Wednesday at home against St. Pete Gibbs.
Manatee’s Faith Miller (2 for 2) also collected multiple hits.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 0: Pitcher Amy Woodworth tossed a three-hit shutout to help the Falcons in Largo. Woodworth struck out seven batters while walking three. Eighth-grader Emma Craig gave Saint Stephen’s (12-6, 6-4 Class 3A-District 5) offense a jolt with three hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs. Second baseman Julia Dodge added two hits. The Falcons move out of district play Wednesday, but will go on the road for a rivalry game against Out-of-Door Academy.
Baseball
Braden River 4, Manatee 2: Ryan Duncan pitched four innings, allowing six hits, for the win, and Colin Apgar recorded the last two outs for his second save to lead the host Pirates. Infielder Gavin Root led Braden River’s (10-7) offense with two hits and an RBI against the Hurricanes (2-10).
The Pirates return to action Thursday in Tampa against Tampa Bay Tech. Manatee travels to Sarasota on Wednesday to meet Riverview.
Cardinal Mooney 17, Imagine School of North Port 4 (5): The Cougars pounded 15 hits in a mercy-rule shortened game that was halted after five innings in North Port. Senior Alex Rodman went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs, second baseman Christian Diaz tripled and drove in two runs, and catcher Parker Shanahan doubled to lead Cardinal Mooney (12-5-1, 3-1 Class 4A-District 5).
The Cougars return home to Sarasota on Thursday to host Port Charlotte.
Sarasota Booker 9, Bayshore 8: Despite two triples and four RBIs by catcher DJ McCarty, the Bruins fell short against Booker in Sarasota. Junior Yasiel Ur added three hits for Bayshore (7-8, 4-2 Class 5A-District 11), and outfielder Roberto Jimenez scored twice and drove in a run.
The Bruins will be back in Bradenton on Wednesday for a road game against IMG Academy’s silver team.
Out-of-Door Academy 8, St. Petersburg Catholic 3: Max Munroe allowed three hits in two scoreless innings of relief for the win thanks to Out-of-Door’s five-run third inning. Alex DiMare led the Thunder (15-2-1, 8-2 Class 3A-District 5), going 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Berry Holland, Hunter Bogumil and Duncan Cappar collected two hits each for ODA.
Out-of-Door returns to action Tuesday in St. Petersburg against Shorecrest Prep.
Saint Stephen’s 10, St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut Academy 0 (6): Pitchers Niko Piccolo and Max Runde combined on a two-hitter in a game shortened to six innings. Shortstop Mike Madigan, sophomore Nick Schroeder and slugger Jacob Eyre led the Falcons (7-6, 3-5 Class 3A-District 5) with two hits each in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen’s returns to action in St. Petersburg on Thrusday against Shorecrest Prep.
Girls tennis
Manatee 7, Palmetto 0: Sabrina Calaco (No. 1), Brooke McIntosh (No. 4) and Hailey Heagerty (No. 5) lost one game each and Brooke Wilt (No. 3) did not lose a game as the visiting Hurricanes (11-1) rolled in the nondistrict match.
Saint Stephen’s 6, St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 1: The Falcons swept five singles matches and split the two doubles matches to roll past Shorecrest Prep in St. Petersburg. None of Saint Stephen’s singles players dropped a set and only No. 3 Laura Parezollo dropped more than two games in either of her two sets.
Sarasota 5, Out-of-Door Academy 2: Liz Kamm (No. 4) and Sylvana Catlin (No. 5) won third-set tiebreakers to spark the visiting Sailors. Kamm outlasted Carly Mallitz, 6-2, 3-6, 12-10. Catlin edged Kate Camp, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5. Their victories gave Sarasota a 3-2 lead heading into doubles, which the Sailors then swept.
Boys tennis
Saint Stephen’s 7, St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 0: The Falcons didn’t drop a single set in St. Petersburg to shut out Shorecrest Prep on the road. Chenhe Li, Saint Stephen’s No. 1, saw the most serious test, needing a tiebreaker in the second set to beat Shorecrest’s Jack Ledford.
Out-of-Door Academy 6, Sarasota 1: Philip Chritescu defeated Brett Blair 7-5, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, sparting the host Thunder to the victory. Andrew Chritescu also won a close match, beating Sy Schimbereg 6-4, 7-6 (5) at No. 4. Ed Hamburger outlasts Adi Ras, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 at No. 5 singles.
Flag football
Palmetto 6, Lakewood Ranch 0: Nadia Arroyo completed a 22-yard pass to Moe Fuller-Jones for the only score of the game as host Palmetto improved to 4-0.
JUCO softball
SCF 4-1 Hillsborough 2-3: Carlee Lucas (12-8) scattered four hits to lead State College of Florida to a 4-2 victory in the opener of a doubleheader, ensuring the Manatees a split.
Jamie Harney and Lindsey Hall hit solo homers in the opener. Harney finished with two hits.
In the second game, Lauren Stalvey (0-1) scattered five hits in five innings in her first start after being sidelined by a shoulder injury in the loss.
Lexi Bettermann and Jessica Harney both went 2 for 3, although Harney homered to account for the only run for SCF (27-19) which plays host to Polk on Thursday.
