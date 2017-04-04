Local shufflers fare well at State Amateur Masters

In this, the second year of a State Amateur Masters in the Southwest Coast District, six local women and eight local men competed.
Finishing first in the ladies competition was Cheryl Putnam of Caro, Mich., and Trailer Estates. A district officer in both places, Putnam and her husband, Tom, are the Michigan amateur doubles champions.
Also from Trailer Estates, Cindy Slaughterbeck placed second. Slaughterbeck travels widely in her career in hospital information technology.
Kathy Laver of Hawaiian Isles placed third. She is the 2nd vice-president on the district executive board.
Sharon Hoyt, of Bradenton’s Tropical Palms, was fourth, and Connie Crawford, R.N., of Palmetto, was fifth. Kay Lynn Duncan, the incoming district co-secretary who resides at Tropic Isles, placed sixth.
First in the State Amateur Men was Arnie Congdon of Terra Siesta, who has lived in Florida since 1983 and worked on a cattle ranch in Manatee County. Congdon attended a one-room school in Michigan. He played golf before losing one eye to cancer but continues to do well in shuffleboard.
Steve Slaughterbeck, of Bluffton, Ohio, and Trailer Estates, was second. Co-president and the newly named district 1st vice-president, Slaughterbeck is an auctioneer and real estate salesman with special interest in coins and antiques.
Rick Hall, of the Bradenton Shuffle Club, was third. He and his son sell lineman equipment nationwide, and Hall has raced on dirt tracks for 39 years.
Phil Krick, of Tidevue Estates, was fourth after being surprised at his eligibility to play in the tournament.
Terry McNamara, of Bradenton Tropical Palms, was fifth. He has been married to his wife, Adele, for 51 years.
Jim Clark, of Bradenton Shuffle Club, was sixth. Clark is the president of Bradenton’s Pittsburgh Pirates Booster Club. He has been married to Barbara for 56 years.
Brad Thomas, of Bradenton Shuffle Club, was seventh in one of his last events before gaining Pro status in October. He is originally from Mankato, Minn.
Eighth-place finisher Ned Fogarty plays out of Bradenton Shuffle Club. He and Pat have four children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In only his second year of tournament competition, Ned commands great respect for overcoming physical challenges: He uses a leg brace, two canes and a stand to steady him while shooting.
RESULTS
FL P-25 (March 20) at Lakeland: Ladies Main: 1. Pam Nurnberger-Terri Smith. Mens Consolation: 4. Bill Batdorff-Mike Marquis
FL P-26 (March 27) Tournament of Champions at Clearwater: Mens Walking. Main: 3 Jim Miller, Consolation: 2. Mike Marquis, 3. John L. Brown. Mens Non-Walking. Main: 1. Dwayne Cross, 2. Tom Putnam, 3. Jean Wilson, Jr. Consolation: 3. J.R. Rathburn, Bob Kendall. Ladies Non-Walking. 2. Terri Smith. Consolation: 2. Nancy Sclafani, 3. Pam Nurnberger.
COMING UP
FL Masters (April 3-6) at Spanish Lakes C.C., Fort Pearce: From Southwest Coast District playing: Jim Miller, Dave Kudro, Ron Nurnberger, Terri Smith, Pam Nurnberger.
