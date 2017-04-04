Mejia wins Sarasota Open wild-card tournament

Colombian Nicolas Mejia won the local wild-card tournament over the weekend to earn a berth in the qualifying draw for the upcoming Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open.
The tournament, whose main draw begins play on April 17, will be played at the United Tennis Academy and Club in Bradenton after two years at the tennis center at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. The qualifying draw is scheduled for April 15-16.
In doubles, Russel Benkaim and William Howells won the wild-card tournament and earned a berth into the main draw.
Mejia, who turned 17 in February, has been playing since the age of 8. Coached by Juan Felip Mateus, Mejia is 1-1 this season in the main draws of ATP/WTA and ITF Pro Circuit events this year, and 2-5 in his career.
Twenty-two players have already been announced for the tournament, and 10 wild-card berths and special exemptions are still to be named.
The clay-court tournament routinely draws a field of up-and-coming pros ranked outside the top 50. Last year’s tournament was won by German Mischa Zverev, who is ranked 51st in the latest ATP Tour rankings. Past champions include Nick Kyrgios, Sam Querrey, James Blake and Kei Nishikori. Nishikori (fifth), Kyrgios (13th) and Querrey (31st) are ranked in the top 31.
