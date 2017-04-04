Cord Sandberg, Desmond Lindsay lead way for local prospects

Baseball, baseball and more baseball.
That’s on the agenda in this week’s Hometown Heroes, because there are a number of Manatee County players in college or pro baseball. A quick look at where everyone starts this season.
Cord Sandberg: The former Manatee High School football and baseball star hit a hiccup in his progression through the Philadelphia Phillies’ system. Sandberg was hit in the face toward the end of the 2016 campaign with Clearwater, the Phillies’ high Class-A affiliate in the Florida State League. After rehabbing in the offseason, Sandberg isn’t starting the 2017 season where his ’16 year ended. On Sunday, he was assigned to the Lakewood BlueClaws, Philadelphia’s Single-A team in the South Atlantic League — one rung below the FSL.
Desmond Lindsay: After hitting .297 with a .418 on-base percentage in 2016, the Out-of-Door Academy alumnus is set to begin the 2017 season with a promotion. Lindsay was assigned to the Columbia Fireflies, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Sunday. Lindsay is also rated the sixth-best prospect in the Mets’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Granden Goetzman: The Palmetto High School alumnus is marking his seventh professional baseball season in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization by starting 2017 with Double-A Montgomery. Goetzman, who starred for the Tigers as a shortstop, is an outfielder now. He hit .243 in 83 games with Montgomery last season.
John Ryan Murphy: The IMG Academy alumnus and Bradenton native is beginning his season at Triple-A Rochester after the Minnesota Twins cut him from big league camp last Thursday as spring training came to a close. Murphy played in 26 games with Minnesota last season and hit .236 in 83 games with Rochester in 2016.
Nick Goody: A lights-out spring didn’t equate to a roster spot when the Cleveland Indians broke camp in Arizona for the State College of Florida alumnus. Goody, an Orlando native, posted a 0.90 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 10 Cactus League appearances. However, Goody was vying for a spot in one of Major League Baseball’s most talented and loaded bullpens. Consequently, he’s starting 2017 at Triple-A Columbus after Cleveland optioned him there on March 28.
Reggie McClain: The former State College of Florida and Missouri pitching standout is beginning his second pro season in Seattle’s organization with the Modesto Nuts of the high Single-A California League.
Tyler Dyson: A true freshman at the University of Florida, the former star at Braden River is pitching for the Gators team this season. He has made 10 appearances as a reliever and has 17 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. His fastball reaches the high 90s, and there have been hints that Dyson could emerge as Florida’s closer at some point.
Matt Mackey: The Inspiration Academy alumnus is tied for 25th in the nation in home runs for junior college players. Mackey has nine homers with a .312/.366/.667 slash line (batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage) in 28 games for Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods in Kansas City, Mo.
Cameron Pearcey: A Lakewood Ranch alumnus, Pearcey has played 13 games as a sophomore for Coastal Carolina this season. The Chanticleers won the College World Series last year, but are off to a 19-10 start in 2017. Pearcey is 4 for 15 with three stolen bases and a home run.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
