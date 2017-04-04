Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting
After 14 years in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is walking away from football. Though he won't be throwing the football anymore, he'll still be calling plays as a color commentator for CBS.
