Lakewood Ranch High softball ranked nationally

Spring training has left Bradenton for another year, but baseball is still in the air. Major League Baseball began its 2017 regular season on Sunday, and minor league ball begins soon around the country.
Here in Manatee County, that means the Bradenton Marauders begin their quest for a Florida State League championship repeat.
At Numbers Game, we’ll examine a few locals preparing for the 2017 pro baseball season. We’ll also touch on high school softball with the dominant Lakewood Ranch Mustangs.
So sit back, relax and soak in this week’s Numbers Game.
9
Days until Lakewood Ranch High’s softball team can exact revenge on Eagle Lake Lake Region. The Thunder handed the Mustangs their only loss this season with a 7-3 victory on March 24. The Mustangs, though, are dominant this season. They’re ranked 14th in the nation by MaxPreps with a 15-1 record and outscoring teams 130-19. The rematch with Lake Region is also the last time the Mustangs will see the Thunder, because Lake Region is a 7A program. Lakewood Ranch is ranked No. 1 in 8A in the latest Miracle Sports state softball poll, and an 8A state-title contender.
8.9
Strikeouts per nine innings for Lakewood Ranch’s Seth McGarry, who ranked 33rd among South Atlantic League pitchers last season. McGarry is expected to start his 2017 season as a Bradenton Marauders reliever. McGarry struck out 59 batters in 59 1/3 innings for West Virginia in 2016.
7
National ranking for State College of Florida’s women’s tennis team. The Manatees, though, are stuck in a difficult region with three other Florida programs ahead of them. Those are Miami’s ASA College, Broward College and St. Petersburg College. With Melbourne’s Eastern Florida State College at No. 8, half of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s top 10 women’s tennis rankings are comprised of Florida programs.
6
Out-of-Door Academy alumnus Desmond Lindsay ranks as the sixth-best New York Mets’ prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Lindsay, who played third base for the Thunder, is developing as an outfielder with the Mets. Lindsay’s overall scouting grade is a 50 with his top marks coming with his speed rated as a 60.
0.90
Earned run average for State College of Florida alumnus Nick Goody in the Cactus League this spring. He paired that stellar figure with a 0.70 WHIP in 10 games for the Cleveland Indians, but the right-handed Orlando native is starting the season at Triple-A Columbus as Cleveland possesses one of the strongest bullpens in Major League Baseball.
