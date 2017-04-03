South Carolina women win basketball national championship

David Steele, a veteran race car driver who won several sprint car series championships and competed in IndyCar and NASCAR races, was killed in a wreck during a sprint car race Saturday night at Desoto Speedway.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.