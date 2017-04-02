Collins stars for Gonzaga in what could be only NCAA run

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall Pause

0:30 Man killed in violent crash at Texas toll booth

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower