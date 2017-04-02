Past champs square off in Florida Cup

Defending race champion Go Around and Grade I winner World Approval are set to square off in the EG Vodka Turf Classic on Sunday, part of the Florida Cup Series at Tampa Bay Downs.
The 15th annual Florida Cup consists of six $100,000 stakes for registered Florida-breds scheduled.
The series begins with the second race, the $100,000 Hilton Garden Inn Sprint. Following that event are the $100,000 EG Vodka Turf Classic (Race 4); the $100,000 Ocala Breeders’ Sales Sophomore (Race 5); the $100,000 14 Hands Winery Sophomore Turf (Race 8); the $100,000 Stonehedge Farm South Sophomore Fillies (Race 9); and the $100,000 Pleasant Acres Stallions Distaff Turf (Race 10).
The 12-race card begins at 12:15 p.m.
R Angel Katelyn, a 3-year-old filly, leads the nine entries for the Sophomore Fillies race. R Angel Katelyn is owned by Bradenton residents Rich Averill (Averill Racing), Clark Freeman (CCF Racing Stable) and Roger Smith (K Lauren Racing). R Angel Katelyn has won four of her last six starts.
Go Around, a 5-year-old, won the event last year when it was known as the Tampa Turf Classic. World Approval, a 5-year-old gelding, won the Sophomore Turf Stakes in 2015.
