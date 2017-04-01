US beats Russia 7-0 at women's hockey world championships

1:23 Millennial conference concludes with volunteering on Lincoln Middle's urban farm Pause

1:20 Death toll rises in Colombia flooding

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

0:30 Prosecutor pleased with 20-year prison sentence for Bradenton mom in boy's death

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon