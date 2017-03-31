Newton tosses shutout to lead Ranch softball past Braden River

Logan Newton threw a six-inning four-hitter to lead host Lakewood Ranch High School to an 11-0 victory over Braden River in girls softball on Friday.
Newton struck out 12, including the final batter of the game, and walked none. She helped her cause at the plate, hitting a fifth-inning home run, one of six hit by the Mustangs. Four were hit by Avery Goelz and Taylor Woodring. Each homered in both the second and sixth innings. Kaylee Misiti rounded out the power display with a homer in the third. Goelz finished 3 for 4 wth four RBIs.
Ali Yawn took the loss for Braden River.
Baseball
Lakewood Ranch 7, Seminole 0: Colton Zimring went 2 for 3, including a two-run triple, and drove in three to lead the host Mustangs (8-6) in the nondistrict game. Cade Bonnett and Tanner Luke both went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Luke’s hit was a double. Pablo Garabitos earned the win. Lakewood Ranch returns to action Tuesday for a home game against Tampa Catholic at 6 p.m.
Bayshore 8, Southeast 3: Jared Richardson pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out seven to lead the host Bruins in a Class 5A-District 11 game. Richardson helped himself at the plate, going 3 for 4, including a double. He scored twice and drove in two. DJ McCarty contributed two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Girls lacrosse
Durant 23, Out-of-Door Academy 13: The Thunder took the loss in a road game.
Comments