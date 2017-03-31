2017 Chicago Cubs Schedule

All Times EDT
April 2 at St. Louis, 8:35 p.m.
April 4 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
April 5 at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.
April 7 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
April 8 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
April 9 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
April 10 L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.
April 12 L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.
April 13 L.A. Dodgers, 2:20 p.m.
April 14 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.
April 15 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.
April 16 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.
April 17 Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
April 18 Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
April 19 Milwaukee, 2:20 p.m.
April 21 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
April 22 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
April 23 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
April 24 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
April 25 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
April 26 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
April 28 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
April 29 at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
April 30 at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
May 1 Philadelphia, 8:05 p.m.
May 2 Philadelphia, 8:05 p.m.
May 3 Philadelphia, 8:05 p.m.
May 4 Philadelphia, 2:20 p.m.
May 5 N.Y. Yankees, 2:20 p.m.
May 6 N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
May 7 N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
May 8 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
May 9 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
May 10 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
May 12 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
May 13 at St. Louis, 4:05 p.m.
May 14 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
May 16 Cincinnati, 8:05 p.m.
May 17 Cincinnati, 8:05 p.m.
May 18 Cincinnati, 2:20 p.m.
May 19 Milwaukee, 2:20 p.m.
May 20 Milwaukee, 2:20 p.m.
May 21 Milwaukee, 2:20 p.m.
May 22 San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
May 23 San Francisco, 7:05 p.m.
May 24 San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
May 25 San Francisco, 2:20 p.m.
May 26 at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
May 27 at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
May 28 at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
May 29 at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
May 30 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
May 31 at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
June 2 St. Louis, 2:20 p.m.
June 3 St. Louis, 2:20 p.m.
June 4 St. Louis, 7:35 p.m.
June 5 Miami, 8:05 p.m.
June 6 Miami, 7:05 p.m.
June 7 Miami, 8:05 p.m.
June 8 Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
June 9 Colorado, 2:20 p.m.
June 10 Colorado, 2:20 p.m.
June 11 Colorado, 2:20 p.m.
June 12 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
June 13 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
June 14 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
June 16 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
June 17 at Pittsburgh, 9:15 p.m.
June 18 at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
June 19 San Diego, 8:05 p.m.
June 20 San Diego, 8:05 p.m.
June 21 San Diego, 2:20 p.m.
June 22 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
June 23 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
June 24 at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
June 25 at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
June 26 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
June 27 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
June 28 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
June 29 at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
June 30 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
July 1 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
July 2 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
July 4 Tampa Bay, 2:20 p.m.
July 5 Tampa Bay, 2:20 p.m.
July 7 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.
July 8 Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
July 9 Pittsburgh, 2:10 p.m.
July 14 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
July 15 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
July 16 at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
July 17 at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
July 18 at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
July 19 at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
July 21 St. Louis, 2:20 p.m.
July 22 St. Louis, 4:05 p.m.
July 23 St. Louis, 8:05 p.m.
July 24 Chicago White Sox, 2:20 p.m.
July 25 Chicago White Sox, 2:20 p.m.
July 26 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
July 27 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
July 28 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
July 29 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
July 30 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Aug. 1 Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 2 Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 3 Arizona, 2:20 p.m.
Aug. 4 Washington, 2:20 p.m.
Aug. 5 Washington, 2:20 p.m.
Aug. 6 Washington, TBD
Aug. 7 at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Aug. 8 at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Aug. 9 at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Aug. 13 at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 14 Cincinnati, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 15 Cincinnati, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 16 Cincinnati, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 17 Cincinnati, 2:20 p.m.
Aug. 18 Toronto, 2:20 p.m.
Aug. 19 Toronto, 2:20 p.m.
Aug. 20 Toronto, 2:20 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 28 Pittsburgh, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 29 Pittsburgh, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 30 Pittsburgh, 8:05 p.m.
Aug. 31 Atlanta, 8:05 p.m.
Sept. 1 Atlanta, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 2 Atlanta, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 3 Atlanta, TBD
Sept. 4 at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 8 Milwaukee, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 9 Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 10 Milwaukee, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 12 N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.
Sept. 13 N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.
Sept. 14 N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.
Sept. 15 St. Louis, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 16 St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 17 St. Louis, TBD
Sept. 19 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Sept. 25 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 26 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 27 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 28 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 Cincinnati, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 30 Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.
Oct. 1 Cincinnati, 3:20 p.m.
Comments