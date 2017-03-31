2017 St. Louis Cardinals Schedule

All Times EDT
April 2 Chicago Cubs, 8:35 p.m.
April 4 Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
April 5 Chicago Cubs, 1:45 p.m.
April 7 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
April 8 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
April 9 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
April 10 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
April 11 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
April 12 at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
April 14 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
April 15 at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
April 16 at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
April 17 Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
April 18 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
April 19 Pittsburgh, 1:45 p.m.
April 20 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
April 21 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
April 22 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
April 23 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
April 25 Toronto, 8:15 p.m.
April 26 Toronto, 8:15 p.m.
April 27 Toronto, 1:45 p.m.
April 28 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
April 29 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
April 30 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
May 1 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
May 2 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
May 3 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
May 4 Milwaukee, 1:45 p.m.
May 5 at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
May 6 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
May 7 at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
May 8 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
May 9 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
May 10 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
May 12 Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
May 13 Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
May 14 Chicago Cubs, 2:15 p.m.
May 16 Boston, 8:15 p.m.
May 17 Boston, 8:15 p.m.
May 19 San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
May 20 San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
May 21 San Francisco, 2:15 p.m.
May 23 at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
May 24 at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
May 25 at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
May 26 at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.
May 27 at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
May 28 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
May 29 L.A. Dodgers, 2:15 p.m.
May 30 L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.
May 31 L.A. Dodgers, 8:15 p.m.
June 1 L.A. Dodgers, 1:45 p.m.
June 2 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
June 3 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
June 4 at Chicago Cubs, 7:35 p.m.
June 5 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
June 6 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
June 7 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
June 8 at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
June 9 Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
June 10 Philadelphia, 2:15 p.m.
June 11 Philadelphia, 2:15 p.m.
June 13 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
June 14 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
June 15 Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
June 16 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
June 17 at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
June 18 at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
June 20 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
June 21 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
June 22 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
June 23 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
June 24 Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
June 25 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.
June 27 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
June 28 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
June 29 at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
June 30 Washington, 8:15 p.m.
July 1 Washington, 8:15 p.m.
July 2 Washington, 2:15 p.m.
July 3 Miami, 8:15 p.m.
July 4 Miami, 2:15 p.m.
July 5 Miami, 8:15 p.m.
July 6 Miami, 1:45 p.m.
July 7 N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m.
July 8 N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
July 9 N.Y. Mets, 2:15 p.m.
July 14 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
July 15 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
July 16 at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
July 17 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
July 18 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
July 19 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
July 20 at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
July 21 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
July 22 at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
July 23 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
July 24 Colorado, 8:15 p.m.
July 25 Colorado, 8:15 p.m.
July 26 Colorado, 8:15 p.m.
July 27 Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
July 28 Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
July 29 Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
July 30 Arizona, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 1 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Aug. 3 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Aug. 4 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 5 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 6 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7 at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 8 at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 9 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 10 Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 11 Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 12 Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 13 Atlanta, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Aug. 20 at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 22 San Diego, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 23 San Diego, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 24 San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 25 Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 26 Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 27 Tampa Bay, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Sept. 1 at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Sept. 2 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 3 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 4 at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Sept. 5 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sept. 7 at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 9 Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 10 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 12 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 13 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 14 Cincinnati, 1:45 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Chicago Cubs, TBD
Sept. 19 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Sept. 25 Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 26 Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 27 Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 28 Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 30 Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 1 Milwaukee, 3:15 p.m.
