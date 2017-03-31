Bradenton Christian hires new football coach, athletic director

1:44 Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson come to Bradenton Pause

0:47 LECOM Park vantage point: First-base line during batting practice

0:38 LECOM Park vantage point: On the field during batting practice

3:00 What Tarique Milton meant to the Manatee offense this season.

1:08 LECOM Park vantage point: Left field bleachers

0:41 Making of the All-Area Football Team Photo/Video Shoot

1:05 LECOM Park vantage point: Behind home plate

3:07 Bradenton Herald All-Area Offense Player of the Year: Tarique Milton

2:22 North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams on HB2 replacement