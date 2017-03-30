IMG Academy basketball falls to Greensboro Day in opening round of Dick’s Nationals

IMG Academy’s run at Dick’s Nationals in New York was short-lived.
IMG, which entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, bowed out in the opening round with a 59-40 loss to No. 7 seed Greensboro Day from North Carolina at Christ the King High School. Point guard Trevon Duval, who played in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday, led the Ascenders (26-2) with 14 points and was IMG’s only player to crack double figures. Wing J.P. Moorman finished with 15 points for Greensboro to lead all scorers.
The Ascenders conclude their most successful season in program history, leaving the Bengals to advance to the Dick’s semifinals Friday against Montverde Academy. Montverde was the only other team to beat IMG this season.
