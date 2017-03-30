Top Masters finishers represent a diverse shuffleboard group

0:47 LECOM Park vantage point: First-base line during batting practice Pause

0:38 LECOM Park vantage point: On the field during batting practice

1:08 LECOM Park vantage point: Left field bleachers

1:05 LECOM Park vantage point: Behind home plate

0:41 LECOM Park voted the best spring training ballpark in Florida

1:11 Dolphins frolic in Manatee River

1:35 Sarasota police trying to identify this man who tried to pick up a package bought with stolen information

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk