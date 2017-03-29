Pirates Q&A: David Freese

Three questions for ...
David Freese
If you weren’t a baseball player, what do you think you’d be doing?
“I’d be driving a tour bus or something. I’ve been trying to figure out that answer for years and I don’t know. So I’m glad I got to stick around for awhile. But I liked to be something in music, I’m sure.”
Any favorite musical groups?
“Tool’s one of my favorite groups. Sevendust, Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails.”
You took some time this spring to see concerts at St. Pete’s Vinoy Park and Plant City’s Strawberry Festival. What was the festival experience like?
“The place was huge. The festival was massive. I was impressed. So it was cool.
Faces of LECOM Park
Jeff Podobnik
Job title: Senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations
Residency: Bradenton
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Years at the park: 28 years with the Pirates
Fans of the Game
Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow
Residency: Cocoa and Bradenton
Hometown: Philadelphia and Fort Myers
How long they’ve been fans: 35 and 40 years
