March 29, 2017 5:46 PM

Pirates Q&A: David Freese

By Jason Dill

David Freese

If you weren’t a baseball player, what do you think you’d be doing?

“I’d be driving a tour bus or something. I’ve been trying to figure out that answer for years and I don’t know. So I’m glad I got to stick around for awhile. But I liked to be something in music, I’m sure.”

Any favorite musical groups?

“Tool’s one of my favorite groups. Sevendust, Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails.”

You took some time this spring to see concerts at St. Pete’s Vinoy Park and Plant City’s Strawberry Festival. What was the festival experience like?

“The place was huge. The festival was massive. I was impressed. So it was cool.

Jeff Podobnik

Job title: Senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations

Residency: Bradenton

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Years at the park: 28 years with the Pirates

Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow

Residency: Cocoa and Bradenton

Hometown: Philadelphia and Fort Myers

How long they’ve been fans: 35 and 40 years

Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow are the fans of the game

