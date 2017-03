More Videos

1:42 Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow are the fans of the game

0:41 LECOM Park voted the best spring training ballpark in Florida

0:52 Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams discusses his strong spring finish

1:07 LECOM Park vantage point: Press box

0:17 Tim Bekkering throws out the first pitch

1:47 Stephanie Roberts sings the national anthem

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

0:30 Race car driver David Steele killed in Florida speedway wreck

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

1:44 North Carolina coach Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

0:15 North Carolina player Luke Maye gets standing ovation in 8 a.m. class after NCAA Tournament heroics

0:34 At a loss for words, South Carolina coach Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four