LECOM Park voted the best spring training ballpark in Florida

David Steele, a veteran race car driver who won several sprint car series championships and competed in IndyCar and NASCAR races, was killed in a wreck during a sprint car race Saturday night at Desoto Speedway.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.
North Carolina's Luke Maye landed a jumper with three-tenths of a second left to beat Kentucky 75-73 Sunday night and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four in Phoenix. At 8 am Monday, Maye sat in the front row for his Business 101 class and received a standing ovation from his classmates.
A crowd in the State Street area protested Kentucky's Elite Eight loss by throwing bottles and trash into the road. Police reported there were no arrests, no significant fires and just two people were taken to the hospital.