Stephanie Roberts sings the national anthem

North Carolina's Luke Maye landed a jumper with three-tenths of a second left to beat Kentucky 75-73 Sunday night and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four in Phoenix. At 8 am Monday, Maye sat in the front row for his Business 101 class and received a standing ovation from his classmates.
A crowd in the State Street area protested Kentucky's Elite Eight loss by throwing bottles and trash into the road. Police reported there were no arrests, no significant fires and just two people were taken to the hospital.