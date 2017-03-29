Bradenton ballpark again a favorite for spring training fans

For the second year in a row, LECOM Park was the Grapefruit League fan favorite.
Ballpark Digest and Spring Training Online readers were asked to pick their favorite ballpark out of 13 spring training facilities in Florida. Home of the Bradenton Mauraders and Pittsburgh Pirates, LECOM knocked it out of the park.
“Tradition means a lot in the Grapefruit League and spring training, and LECOM Park is certainly one of the most traditional venues in all of baseball,” said Kevin Reichard, publisher of Ballpark Digest and Spring Training Online.
The second choice was Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, spring training home of the Minnesota Twins. But LECOM beat Hammond by a 67.9 percent to 32.1 percent margin.
Ballpark Digest has been picking through the Best of the Ballpark fan voting for three years. LECOM Park, formerly McKechnie Field, was built in 1923 for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies, Red Sox and Athletics all used to have spring training at the Bradenton ballpark, but the Pittsburgh Pirates have been here since 1969.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will play their last spring training game of the season at LECOM Park on Wednesday.
