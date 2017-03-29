Sports

Pirates wrap up the spring against Philadelphia on Wednesday

Spring training comes to a close Wednesday with the Pirates facing their Keystone State rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, at LECOM Park.

Pittsburgh ace Gerrit Cole gets the ball for his third official Grapefruit League start, and will go against Philly’s Luis Garcia.

Cole, who is tabbed as the club’s opening day starter against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, is sporting a 1.29 earned run average in two Grapefruit League starts. His last appearance was a 98 pitch effort over seven innings in a minor league game at Pirate City on March 24.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

