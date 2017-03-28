Sarasota’s Luffing Lassies sweep Sunfish division at Rainbow Regatta

The Rainbow Regatta serves a unique role in the schedule of sailing races held by the Sarasota Sailing Squadron each year. Since 1973, members of the Florida Women’s Sailing Association have converged in the waters around Sarasota for the Rainbow Regatta in an effort to promote the sport among women on the West Coast of Florida.
Nearly 100 boats filled the water along the Ringling Bridge on Monday with sailors from as far south as Venice up through the entire Tampa Bay area racing Sunfish, Optimists and prams.
Ten clubs and more than 400 women are part of the Florida West Coast region of the Florida Women’s Sailing Association with the Sarasota Sailing Squadron’s Luffing Lassies serving as the area’s nearest affiliate. The Lassies’ Ursula Olson proved herself as the top Sunfish sailor at the race, winning both her masters division and the overall championship, and two of her teammates helped the Luffing Lassies sweep the podium. Susan Gaillard took second overall and first in the salts division and Michelle Lee finished third overall and first in the apprentice division.
The Sarasota Sailing Squadron will be back on the water this weekend with the Admiral’s Cup on Saturday and Sunday.
Robinson Preserve hosts 5K run
It’s hard to find a more scenic race course than Robinson Preserve, and this week with official 5K and 10K races. The ninth annual Robinson Preserve Twilight 5K/10K begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday with a course through woods, over streams and alongside nature.
The field will be broken into five classifications based on estimated 5K finish time and more than $1,000 of prize money will be up for grabs. Registration for the event is still open. Entry for both the 5K and 10K is $40 and all proceeds go to benefit Feeding Empty Little Tummies and the preserve itself.
Rebels win Adidas Classic
The SWFL Adidas Classic was the site for most of the area’s teams on the Suncoast Travel Ball (STB) tour this weekend and Rebels Baseball is returning to Bradenton from Port Charlotte with a trophy. The Rebels topped the Collier Celtics in the 13U open championship game to win Manatee County’s only title of the weekend.
The Florida Surge fell just short in a pair of age groups at the Adidas Classic. The Surge fell to Fort Myers’ Gulf Coast Waves in the 11U AA division and lost in the championship game to the Waves in the 12U open division, as well.
STB will return closer to region this weekend with the Sarsaota Babe Ruth Classic for the 13U and 14U age groups. All games will be held at the Sarasota Babe Ruth Complex on Saturday and Sunday. All other age divisions — in addition to 13U and 14U — will head north for the Clearwater Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Bradenton’s Rebels Baseball and 5 Star National CF will field 14U teams in Sarsaota, and 5 Star National will also have a team in the 13U division. The Palmetto Yankees’ 14U team, Ellenton’s Scrappers Florida Baseball 11U and Scrappers Florida Baseball 10U will all play in Clearwater.
