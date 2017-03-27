Pirates take down Twins

Game recap
Pirates 4, Twins 1
Pirates record: 19-9
Key inning: The Pirates needed just three hitters to provide three runs in the first inning. Adam Frazier led off with a solo home run, and Andrew McCutchen delivered an opposite-field two-run homer to cap the opening frame’s scoring.
Pirates’ big bat: Frazier went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Jacob Stallings (2 for 3, run) also collected two hits.
Pirates’ starter watch: Ivan Nova allowed one run and three hits, while striking out six batters in four innings.
What Ivan Nova said: “I had the option to go four or five, but maybe six with how it goes in the game. But the 95 pitches I threw last time in the minor league game, I got kind of tired a little bit. Not because of the amount of pitches, but because of finishing early ... I felt good (Monday).”
What Clint Hurdle said: “Those (two-hour games) are always fun. Those beat the 3 1/2 hour to four-hour spring training games.”
Roster moves: Austin Meadows was reassigned to minor league camp.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Up next
Who: Red Sox (14-13-2) at Pirates (19-9-1)
Where: LECOM Park
When: 6:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Drew Hutchison will start for Pittsburgh against Boston Steven Wright. So far this spring, Hutchison is 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA in five games. He has struck out 15 in 17 innings.
Expected Pirates pitchers: Tony Watson, Daniel Hudson and Antonio Bastardo are slated to pitch for the Bucs.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.
Comments