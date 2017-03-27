Pirates Q&A: Trevor Williams

Three questions for ...
Trevor Williams
With your?
“We were always around it. My dad would take us to Marine Corps meetings, Marine Corps League meetings. But it’s a great sacrifice that many make. If I didn’t have baseball, I would think about it. ... My brothers and I were always athletic, so we kind of had our sights set for sports rather than the military. But obviously we would’ve been supported if we decided to do it.”
Why did you give up social media for Lent?
“The internet’s a negative place. I just spend too much time on it kind of mindlessly. I know that, especially during Lent, it’s a time for transformation, it’s time for kind of strengthening my spirituality, so by giving up social media I give a lot more time to the Lord so I don’t spend too much time mindlessly on the internet.”
You’re getting your history degree from Arizona State. Why did you gravitate toward history?
“I never liked numbers. I never liked science. I did science, but I was never super thrilled about it. History was always something that, not necessarily came easy to me, but it’s easier for me to argue for. Because with history, you can make the case really for anything, even if it’s totally bogus but you can find sources, primary sources, secondary sources, to kind of solidify your argument.”
Faces of LECOM Park
Nick Long
Job title: Coordinator of LECOM Park operations
Residency: St. Petersburg
Hometown: Patchogue, N.Y.
Years at the park: Second year.
Fans of the Game
Kim Duty
Residency: Bradenton
Hometown: Randolph, N.J.
How long she’s been a fan: 16 years.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments