North Carolina player Luke Maye gets standing ovation in 8 a.m. class after NCAA Tournament heroics

North Carolina's Luke Maye landed a jumper with three-tenths of a second left to beat Kentucky 75-73 Sunday night and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four in Phoenix. At 8 am Monday, Maye sat in the front row for his Business 101 class and received a standing ovation from his classmates.