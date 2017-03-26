USF defensive back Hassan Childs in stable condition after shooting

South Florida senior defensive back Hassan Childs is in stable condition following a shooting Saturday night, according to a statement from the school.
The incident took place off campus according to USF officials with no one else injured.
According to the Tampa Bay Times per the Tampa police, Childs was shot during an apparent road-rage incident.
From the Times report: “At about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from a man later identified as Jovanni Jimenez, 26, saying that a man, later identified as Childs, pointed a gun at Jimenez and his wife and child at the Eagles Point Apartments at Tampa Palms, 14551 N 46th St. Jimenez then pulled his gun and shot Childs, 22, in what he told police was self defense. Childs was hit three times in the upper arm and torso.”
Bulls coach Charlie Strong released a statement Sunday on the situation:
“We are deeply concerned that an incident occurred overnight in which one of our players, Hassan Childs, was injured in a shooting. Thankfully, Hassan is in stable condition and being well cared for, and no one else was injured. There is an ongoing investigation of the incident and we are in the process of gathering further information. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Childs was listed as a starting safety on the team’s pre-spring practice roster. His career includes appearances in 20 games during four seasons in Tampa.
The school declined further comment on the matter at this time.
Comments