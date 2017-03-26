McCollum has 32, Blazers beat Timberwolves 112-100

0:38 Bradenton Christian gets surprising turnout for first beach volleyball season Pause

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:33 Sights and sounds of the DeSoto Seafood Festival

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes