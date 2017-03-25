Sports

March 25, 2017 11:33 PM

Clovis West tops Archbishop Mitty 44-40 to take Girls Open

By Antonio R. Harvey Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sarah Bates had 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists to lead Clovis West to a Girls Open Division championship by beating Archbishop Mitty 44-40 Saturday night.

Danae Marquez had nine points two rebounds, and two assists and Megan Anderson added nine points and five rebounds for the Clovis West Golden Eagles (34-2).

Clovis West outscored Archbishop Mitty 14-4 in the fourth quarter. Bates had 11 of the Golden Eagles' 14 points in the last eight minutes.

Haley Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (28-3).

