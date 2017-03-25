New Haven win in Class B for first ever state title

Sophomore Romeo Weems had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Haven to a 45-36 win over Ludington in the Class B state championship game on Saturday at Breslin Center.
It was the first ever state title for the Rockets, who finished the season 27-1.
The game was close through the first three quarters, with New Haven holding a 31-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
But then New Haven took control in the fourth quarter against a cold-shooting Ludington team.
The Orioles missed their first 11 shots and didn't score in the fourth quarter until 1:31 left in the game.
By that time, New Haven had built a 43-30 lead and was in firm control en route to becoming just the second team from Macomb County to ever win a state basketball title.
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore in 1994 (Class B) was the only other Macomb County team to win a state title going into Saturday.
Senior guard Eric Williams added 14 points for New Haven.
Senior Calvin Hackert scored 16 points in defeat for Ludington (25-3), which shot just 22.4 percent (11 of 49) from the field.
