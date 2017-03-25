Top-seeded South Carolina overwhelms upset-minded Quinnipiac

0:41 LECOM Park vantage point: An impromptu autograph session Pause

0:50 IMG Academy boys basketball gets Dick's Nationals invitation

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

1:33 Sights and sounds of the DeSoto Seafood Festival

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome