Pirates go hitless for six innings in Grapefruit League loss to Tigers

Pirates Game recap
Pirates 5, Tigers 4
Key inning: Pittsburgh scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game with Detroit at 3 in Bradenton. A triple by catcher Francisco Cervelli drove in two and a sacrifice fly by Phil Gosselin scored the other.
Pirates’ big bat: Outfielder Austin Meadows blasted his second home run of spring training over the fence in right-center field in his only at-bat to give Pittsburgh the lead for good at 5-4.
Pirates’ starter watch: Tyler Glasnow struck out nine batters in four innings, but coughed up three runs – two earned – on a home run in the third inning. The starting pitcher has struck out 23 batters in 14 1/3 Grapefruit League innings.
What Tyler Glasnow said: “This is the most I’ve learned in any baseball setting from like any season, really, too. It’s been like a month, and I’ve just taken in so much information. There are so many guys here who have stuff to teach you.”
What Clint Hurdle said: “It’s been good for (Meadows). Just the overall game. Being around big-leaguers, facing big-leaguers has been good for his development.”
Roster moves: None.
David Wilson
Up next
Who: Pirates (18-8) at Phillies (10-15)
Where: Spectrum Field, Clearwater
When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Josh Lindblom will be on the mound for Pittsburgh against Clay Buchholz for Philadelphia. Lindblom has yet to allow a run in nine Grapefruit League innings.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Relief pitchers Wade LeBlanc, A.J. Schugel and Jared Hughes will follow Lindblom. Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is scheduled to throw 100 pitches at Pirate City.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.
Comments