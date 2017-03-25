Adam Frazier is trying to improve his golf game after becoming a righty

Three questions for...
Adam Frazier
You like to golf. Did you get to golf at all while you’re down here?
“Yeah. There are a lot of great courses down here, and I just enjoy getting out and getting away and playing something else.”
How long have you been playing?
“About two offseasons now. I had to start playing righty, because I couldn’t hit the ball off the tee.”
What’s the mix of what you do right-handed and left-handed?
“I really only play pool left-handed and hit a baseball left-handed. Other than that it’s all right. I guess a baseball swing takes over too much so it doesn’t really work out. I just figured out how to play righty, and I’ve been practicing at that.”
David Wilson
Faces of LECOM Park
Mike Collins
Job title: Public address announcer
Residency: South Bend, Ind./Sarasota
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Years at the park: Third year
Fan of the Game
Todd Gray
Residency: Gainesville
Hometown: Pittsburgh
How long he’s been a fan: About 35 years
