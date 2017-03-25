Sports

March 25, 2017 5:18 PM

Adam Frazier is trying to improve his golf game after becoming a righty

Adam Frazier

You like to golf. Did you get to golf at all while you’re down here?

“Yeah. There are a lot of great courses down here, and I just enjoy getting out and getting away and playing something else.”

How long have you been playing?

“About two offseasons now. I had to start playing righty, because I couldn’t hit the ball off the tee.”

What’s the mix of what you do right-handed and left-handed?

“I really only play pool left-handed and hit a baseball left-handed. Other than that it’s all right. I guess a baseball swing takes over too much so it doesn’t really work out. I just figured out how to play righty, and I’ve been practicing at that.”

Faces of LECOM Park

Mike Collins

Job title: Public address announcer

Residency: South Bend, Ind./Sarasota

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Years at the park: Third year

 

Fan of the Game

Todd Gray

Residency: Gainesville

Hometown: Pittsburgh

How long he’s been a fan: About 35 years

