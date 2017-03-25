Polanco scratched from lineup, preventing Pirates outfield reunion against Tigers in Bradenton

For only the third time this spring, the Pirates’ star-studded outfield was supposed be together on the field at the same time in a Grapefruit League game. Outfielders Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Placido Polanco all missed significant portions of spring training to play in the World Baseball Classic, and with McCutchen’s return to Bradenton on Friday the trio was ready to get back together Saturday until Polanco was scratched for shoulder discomfort.
McCutchen — who spent his first day back at LECOM Park parading around the World Baseball Classic gold medal he won with Team USA alongside Josh Harrison — is batting third and playing right field against the Tigers. Marte is in the fifth spot and playing center field as Pittsburgh squares off against starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez. Jose Osuna will bat in the cleanup spot previously occupied by Polanco and play left field.
Tyler Glasnow, ranked as the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com and No. 1 in the Pirates’ organization, will be on the mound for Pittsburgh. He’ll work with Pirates starting catcher Francisco Cervelli, who is batting sixth. Harrison is batting second and playing second base as the penultimate week of spring training comes to an end with a 1:05 p.m. start.
Detroit’s lineup has fewer familiar faces in it, although JaCoby Jones, a former Bradenton Marauder, will bat seventh and serve as the Tigers’ designated hitter back where he played in Class A Advanced.
