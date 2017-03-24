Lespasio, Morrison lead Manatee track

Manatee High School’s Raquel Lespasio won the 1,600 and the 3,200-meter runs at the Thunder Invitational on Friday hosted by Out-of-Door Academy in Lakewood Ranch.
Lespasio led the Hurricanes to a fourth-place team finish with 75 points. Joining Lespasio as double winners for the Hurricanes was Paige Morrison, who won the 100 and 300 hurdles.
The Thunder finished third in the girls competition; Riverview won. In the boys competition, Riverview also earned the team title; Manatee was second, and ODA finished fourth.
Softball
Out-of-Door Academy 23, Foundation Christian 11: The host Thunder finished a busy week with the romp in a nondistrict game against the Valrico-based school.
Girls lacrosse
Out-of-Door Academy 22, Cardinal Mooney 11: The Thunder dominated the private school rivalry match.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 13, Out-of-Door Academy 10: The host Cougars salvaged the nightcap in the boys/girls lacrosse doubleheader.
