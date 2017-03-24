Pirates shut out Rays in Bradenton

Pirates recap
Pirates 4, Rays 0
Key inning: A fourth-inning single by catcher Chris Stewart, who later left the game with groin discomfort, drove in one run and triggered a rally that led to a second run. Pittsburgh’s lead stretched from 1-0 to 3-0.
Pirates’ big bat: Phil Gosselin went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run in Pittsburgh’s shutout win.
Pirates’ starter watch: Trevor Williams put in another good audition for the role of Pittsburgh’s No. 5 roster. The pitcher allowed three hits and struck out four batters in five shutout innings. The right-hander has a 2.63 ERA in 13 2/3 Grapefruit League innings.
What Andrew McCutchen said: “The pitching was great (at the World Baseball Classic), the competition was high, so we’re definitely getting our early dose of the season, really.”
What Clint Hurdle said: “We’re good with our depth (if Jung-ho Kang misses significant time). We’ve got a lot of players that we’re focused on there, we’ve moved a lot of men over to third base. I like the options that we have.”
Roster moves: None.
Up next
Who: Tigers (12-15) at Pirates (17-8)
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
When: Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Tyler Glasnow will be on the mound for Pittsburgh against Anibal Sanchez for Detroit. Glasnow is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Majors by MLB.com, but only has a 6.10 ERA in 10 1/3 Grapefruit League innings this year.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Steven Brault and Jared Hughes are scheduled to follow Glasnow. Juan Nicasio, Tony Watson and Daniel Hudson are all expected to throw an inning or 15 pitches at Pirate City.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game
