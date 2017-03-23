Cardinal Mooney rallies to defeat Lakewood Ranch in baseball

Robbie Vassallo’s game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh capped Cardinal Mooney’s rally in a 5-4 victory against Lakewood Ranch on the last day of the Sarasota Baseball Classic at Buck O’Neill Field on Thursday.
Lakewood Ranch led 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, but Paul Labriola hit a two-run triple and scored the tying run on a passed ball.
Vassallo finished 2 for 3, including a double, and Christian Diaz also went 2 for 3 for Cardinal Mooney (10-3-1). Jared Tomasso earned the win, pitching two innings. Zack Misiura took the loss. Grant McCray went 3 for 4 to lead the Mustangs.
Braden River 12, Baylor (Tenn.) 7: Ryan Duncan was 2 for 4 with a double and five RBIs for the Pirates (7-6). James Boldin was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Henry Nelson earned the win, allowing two hits in three innings.
Out-of-Door Academy 4, Cambridge Christian 1: Max Munroe (2-0) allowed four hits in four scoreless innings to lead the host Thunder (10-2-1). Barry Holland went 2 for 3, and Najee Rhodes doubled. Mason Kolbe singled and drove in a run.
Softball
Admiral Farragut 5, Bradenton Christian 3: Hailey Stovall had two of visiting Bradenton Christian’s eight hits, including a double, in the losing effort. Sunnie Woske (2-2) took the loss with a three-inning relief stint.
SKY Academy 12, ODA 2: The host Thunder fell.
Tennis
Saint Stephen’s 7, ODA 0: Max Damm and Kevin Jiang rolled to straight sets singles victories and a win at No. 1 doubles to lead the host Falcons in boys tennis.
Saint Stephen’s 6, ODA 1: Mary Ann Rompf and Cassy Huang recorded victories in singles and teamed for the No. 1 doubles point to pace the host Falcons in girls tennis. Kate Crump earned Out-of-Door Academy’s point with a forfeit win.
Girls lacrosse
ODA 16, Bishop Verot 6: Sereena Feeney (four goals), Tess Siciliano (three), Hannah Greenblott (three) and Addie Mahler (two) led the offense for host ODA (4-5). Lizzy Karp-Hauser recorded nine saves.
