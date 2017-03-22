Boldin’s double lifts Pirates

James Boldin hit a game-winning two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the ninth to lead Braden River to a 2-1 victory against George Jenkins at Sarasota Riverview on Day 3 of the Sarasota Baseball Classic.
Boldin’s double scored Gavin Root and Colin Apgar, who were on first and third, after a walk, hits batter and fielder’s choice. George Jenkins had scored in the top half of the inning off starter Ryan Duncan, who tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts. At the plate, Duncan contributed a double.
Braden River (6-6) wraps up tourney play on Thursday.
Softball
Saint Stephen’s 10, Booker 1: Julia Dodge (3-2) tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts and Claudia Sbaschnik went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead the host Falcons. Emma Craig added an RBI double for Saint Stephen’s (11-6), which is off until April 4 when it plays at Indian Rocks in St. Petersburg.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 14, Hathaway Brown 10: Kristyn Weaver recorded 14 saves to power the Falcons (11-4) past the boarding school from Shaker Heights, Ohio, in a game played at IMG Academy.
Kendall Miller and Bailey Barker led Saint Stephen’s with five goals each. Katie Pierce added three goals and Zoe Block completed the scoring for the Falcons (11-4), who are off until the district playoffs begin on April 5.
Comments