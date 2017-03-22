Bradenton pro golfer Charles Wang rides hot streak

Bradenton’s Charles Wang is on a hot streak on the West Florida Golf Tour.
The Sarasota Christian alumnus has logged top-three finishes in the last six WFGT events. The streak started on March 6 with a victory at East Manatee’s Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club. Most recently, Wang took second place in Monday’s tournament at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Kings Dunes course.
In between, Wang took third at the Bloomingdale Championship in Valrico on March 8, tied for third at the second annual Birdies for Avalynn Championship at Sara Bay Country Club on March 13, tied for second at Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club on March 15 and finished second at the Under the Lights 18-hole Par-3 Championship at the Suncoast Golf Center last Friday.
Wang will look to continue his streak when the WFGT conducts a three-day, 54-hole major beginning Monday in Port Charlotte. The 2017 Port Charlotte Open at Port Charlotte Golf Club offers a $7,000 first-place prize.
Wang leads the WFGT Winter Tour points race and has earned the most cash this winter season with $8,815. Bradenton’s Domenico Geminiani is second on the money list with just under $8,800. The WFGT’s Winter Tour Championship concludes the season on April 24 at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club.
Kirby goes wire-to-wire at City Senior
Paul Kirby won the Bradenton City Senior Amateur Championship at River Run Golf Links this past weekend. Kirby posted back-to-back 70s to earn a three-shot victory. Bradenton’s Jim Stone finished in second. First-round co-leader Tom Powers slipped to a tie for fifth when he posted a 79 in Sunday’s final round to produce a 9-over-par 149 total. Other flight winners include David Peabody (first flight, 149 total); Tom Clark (second flight, 147 total); Rick Bibler (third flight, 151 total); Jerry Ash (fourth flight, 164 total) and Tony Farrall (fifth flight, 169 total).
In the super senior division, Sarasota’s Jim Pfrogner breezed to the championship with a 4-over-par 144. Pfrogner carded a 2-under-par 68 before closing with a 76 for an eight-shot victory over Dick Farrer. In the super senior division’s second flight, Robert Pena won with a 164 total. The full results can be found here.
Holes-in-one
On Feb. 24 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, Dean Ossanna aced the 160-yard 13th hole on the Cypress Links course with a 5-hybrid. Witnesses were Bob Simes, Ed Balmer and Rich Genoua.
On March 4 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Louie Baiz aced the 142-yard 13th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Marilyn Baiz, Ken Koski and Sheila Koski.
On March 15 at Terra Ceia Bay, Ed Kortan aced the 126-yard 13th hole with a 4-hybrid. Witnesses were Jack Wells and Jerry Heckman.
On March 15 at River Run Golf Links, Joe Murray aced the 174-yard eighth hole with a driver. Witnesses were Dean Bender, Mike Schwartz and Gene Garrison.
On March 17 at River Strand Golf and Country Club, Harry Kenney aced the 142-yard second hole on the Estuary course with a 4-hybrid. Witnesses were Karen Kenney, Barry Kasall and Shelia Kasall.
On March 19 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, Linda Valdmanis aced the 125-yard seventh hole on the Royal Lakes course with a driver. Witnesses were Bill Valdmanis, Rolf Nielsen and Debra Nielsen.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
