Lakewood Ranch softball ranked No. 1 in Florida

Lakewood Ranch isn’t just the No. 1 ranked team in Class 8A, but the Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in all Florida classifications, according to the latest Miracle Sports State Softball Rankings.
The rankings, which were released Wednesday, also saw four other Manatee County programs garner spots in the top 10s of their respective classes.
Lakewood Ranch (10-0) led the way in 8A, while Braden River (7-2) checked in at No. 5 in 7A. The Pirates’ two losses came at the hands of the Mustangs, and Braden River is coming off a state semifinal appearance last season.
Bayshore is ranked No. 6 in 5A. The Bruins (6-1) are led by pitcher Miriam Schmoll, who is signed with USF. They fell in last year’s 5A state championship game.
Bradenton Christian (6-4, ninth in 3A) and Saint Stephen’s (9-5, honorable mention in 3A) also were listed in Wednesday’s rankings.
The full rankings can be found below:
MIRACLE SPORTS STATE SOFTBALL RANKINGS
ALL CLASS TOP 10
1. Lakewood Ranch (8A) 10-0
2. Coral Springs Charter (5A) 14-1
3. Miami Palmetto (9A) 14-1
4. Orlando Timber Creek (9A) 11-1
5. Tampa Chamberlain (7A) 8-0
6. Winter Garden West Orange (9A) 10-2
7. Jupiter (9A) 14-1
8. Gainesville (7A) 13-2
9. Spring Hill Springstead (6A) 12-1
10. Land O’Lakes Academy at the Lakes (2A) 9-0
CLASS 9A
1. Miami Palmetto 14-1
2. Orlando Timber Creek 11-1
3. Winter Garden West Orange 10-2
4. Jupiter 14-1
5. Palm Beach Gardens 11-2
6. Hialeah American 10-2
7. Miami Coral Reef 10-3
8. Palm Harbor University 10-1
9. Parkland Stoneman Douglas 13-2
10. Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast 8-0
Honorable mention: Lake Worth Park Vista 9-2; Orange City University 8-3; Jacksonville Mandarin 7-4; Davie Western 12-4; Orlando Boone 10-3
CLASS 8A
1. Lakewood Ranch 10-0
2. Orange Park Oakleaf 9-2
3. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 9-2
4. Lutz Steinbrenner 12-1
5. Wellington 8-2
6. Plant City 8-1
7. Jacksonville Atlantic Coast 11-3
8. Lakeland George Jenkins 11-3
9. Royal Palm Beach 9-2
10. St. Cloud 9-1
Honorable mention: Dover Strawberry Crest 8-2; Oviedo Hagerty 8-4; Coral Gables 10-3; Winter Springs 7-3; Jacksonville First Coast 9-3; Gibsonton East Bay 8-2; Clermont East Ridge 9-3; Tallahassee Chiles 11-3; Cooper City 7-3; Clearwater Countryside 6-3; Tallahassee Lincoln 9-4
CLASS 7A
1. Tampa Chamberlain 8-0
2. Gainesville 13-2
3. Niceville 15-2
4. Fort Myers 12-1
5. Braden River 7-2
6. Deltona 8-1
7. Viera 10-1
8. Cantonment Tate 11-3
9. Charlotte 9-2
10. Milton 10-3
Honorable mention: Melbourne 11-2; Eagle Lake Lake Region 7-3; Lake City Columbia 6-3; Land O’Lakes Sunlake 11-4; Estero 7-1; Pembroke Pines Charter 10-4; Tampa Gaither 6-2; Middleburg 8-4; New Port Richey Mitchell 11-2
CLASS 6A
1. Spring Hill Springstead 12-1
2. Land O’Lakes 15-2
3. Plantation American Heritage 8-2
4. North Fort Myers 14-3
5. Rockledge 11-2
6. Melbourne Eau Gallie 10-2
7. Belleview 8-1
8. Tampa Robinson 8-1
9. Crawfordville Wakulla 10-3
10. Clay 7-3
Honorable mention: New Port Richey River Ridge 9-4; Miami Lakes Goleman 9-1; Ponte Vedra 7-4; Sebring 10-2; Jacksonville Paxon 10-3; Panama City Beach Arnold 9-3
CLASS 5A
1. Coral Springs Charter 14-1
2. Alachua Santa Fe 14-2
3. Eustis 8-1
4. Miami Gulliver Prep 5-3
5. Callahan West Nassau 9-3
6. Bayshore 6-1
7. Brooksville Nature Coast 12-2
8. Key West 9-3
9. Wauchula Hardee 10-4
10. Marianna 11-4
Honorable mention: Glen St. Mary Baker County 9-5; Starke Bradford 7-3; Keystone Heights 8-4; Miami Mater Lakes Academy 8-4; Pompano Beach 7-3
CLASS 4A
1. Miami Westminster Christian 10-3
2. Fort Myers Bishop Verot 9-3
3. Jacksonville Trinity Christian 8-3
4. West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy 14-2
5. Jacksonville Episcopal 10-1
6. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna 5-1
7. Montverde Academy 6-2-1
8. Fort Lauderdale University 8-2
9. Tampa Catholic 9-2
10. Tampa Academy of Holy Names 7-3
Honorable mention: Clearwater Calvary Christian 6-3; Panama City North Bay Haven 8-5; Tallahassee Florida High 8-6; Delray American Heritage 5-4
CLASS 3A
1. Niceville Rocky Bayou Christian 5-1
2. Belle Isle Cornerstone Charter 11-2
3. Orange Park St. Johns Country Day 8-3
4. Moore Haven 5-1
5. Marathon 7-2
6. Gainesville Oak Hall 6-3
7. Oviedo Master’s Academy 7-4
8. St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut 5-4
9. Bradenton Christian 6-4
10. Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 7-5
Honorable mention: Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 9-5; Fort Pierce John Carroll 7-7; Tallahassee North Florida Christian 7-7; Lakeland Christian 5-5
CLASS 2A
1. Land O’Lakes Academy at the Lakes 9-0
2. Monticello Aucilla Christian 5-3
3. St. Petersburg Canterbury 8-5
4. Lecanto Seven Rivers Christian 10-1
5. Lake Worth Christian 4-0
6. Mount Dora Christian 9-2
7. Sarasota Christian 7-1
8. Homestead Colonial Christian 8-3
9. Vero Beach Master’s Academy 8-4
10. Palm Bay Covenant Christian 5-1
Honorable mention: Palatka Peniel Baptist Academy 8-4; Jacksonville Seacoast Christian 6-4
CLASS 1A
1. Lake Butler Union County 12-1
2. Trenton 10-1
3. Wewahitchka 6-4-1
4. Chiefland 7-3
5. Milton Central 13-1
6. Sneads 12-4
7. Franklin County 10-4
8. Pierson Taylor 6-3
9. Port St. Joe 8-2
10. Liberty County 9-3
Honorable mention: Santa Rosa Beach South Walton 8-4; Madison County 7-4; Poplar Springs 6-1; Chipley 6-4; Crescent City 7-4
