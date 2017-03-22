NBA Capsules

3:21 Faces of LECOM Park: Craig Warzecha Pause

2:00 Pirates Q&A: Gift Ngoepe

1:19 Fan of the Game: Parrish's Amanda Kemmerer

0:55 Pirates pitcher Josh Lindblom offers his perspective on Tuesday's fan injury with a foul ball

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

3:07 Ted Cruz asks Gorsuch the ‘ultimate’ question about ‘life, the universe, and everything’

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified