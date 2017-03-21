Fonseca, Apgar post a pair of firsts for Braden River baseball

Andre Fonseca allowed two hits over six scoreless innings for his first win of the season, a 2-1 victory by Braden River against Palmetto at the Buck O’Neil Baseball Complex as part of the Sarasota Baseball Classic on Tuesday.
Freshman reliever Colin Apgar, making his first varsity appearance, earned the save. He also drove in both Pirates (5-5) runs with two-run single in the first.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Bradenton Christian 4: Niko Piccolo’s two-out infield single scored Devin Guzman with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the host Falcons. Guzman had reached on an error, and advanced on a sacrifice and fly out. Piccolo also pitched the complete game, allowing eight hits, one earned run and two walks. He struck out six.
Jacob Eyre helped the Falcons (4-6) by hitting a double and driving in two. A.J. Schewe led Bradenton Christian (5-8) with two hits, including a triple. Dalton Francis and Josh Ramsey also contributed two hits.
Out-of-Door Academy 12, Admiral Farragut 1: Pitcher Hayden Kennelly earned the victory with three innings of work, striking out five, walking three and allowing and unearned run for the visiting Thunder (9-2-1, 6-2). Leading the offense were Hunter Bogumil (4 for 4, five RBIs); P.J. Fincher (3 for 4); Owen Ragsdale (3 for 3); and Nick Saranczak (double, triple, three RBIs). ODA’s next game is 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Cambridge Christian School.
Softball
Northside Christian 5, Saint Stephen’s 4: Amy Woodworth (7-4) gave up eight hits but only one earned run while taking the loss. She struck out four and walked two. Claudia Sbaschnik and Hailey Hirter each contributed two hits, including a double. Sbaschnik drove in two and Hirter one for the Falcons (10-6, 5-6). Saint Stephen’s next plays Wednesday at home at 4:30 p.m. against Booker.
Boys tennis
Out-of-Door Academy 6, Cardinal Mooney 1: Connor Krug and his twin brother Jake Krug did not drop a game en route to winning No. 2 and No. 3 singles for the Thunder (5-2). The victories were the final tuneups for the brothers before they depart for the Easter Bowl in Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert, Calif. The tournament, which functions as the USTA National Spring Championships, begins Saturday and continues through April 2. Boys and girls compete in four age divisions each (12-under, 14-under, 16-under, 18-under). Each age division has a 64-player draw.
