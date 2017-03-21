Skinner nets 2nd with 3:55 left, Hurricanes top Panthers 4-3

1:19 Fan of the Game: Parrish's Amanda Kemmerer Pause

3:21 Faces of LECOM Park: Craig Warzecha

0:34 Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl discusses being in baseball situations during later spring outings

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?